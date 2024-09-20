Three arrested following early morning high-speed pursuit north of Whitby

Three suspected car thieves were taken into custody following an early morning high-speed pursuit north of Whitby.

North Yorkshire traffic officers spotted a red Hyundai car acting suspiciously in the Staithes area at 1.13am on Thursday September 19.

It failed to stop for the patrol car and made off towards Loftus over the Cleveland border.

Despite an area search, the officers were unable to locate the vehicle and alerted Cleveland Police to the scene to support the operation.

A second suspicious vehicle, a black VW Golf, was spotted travelling south on the A174 near Loftus at 1.51am.

It also failed to stop and was pursued at high speed towards Staithes, where officers had set up a stinger device to puncture the tyres and bring the car to a safe stop on the other side of the village.

Three males aged 22, 19 and 17 were arrested.

The red Hyundai was located and recovered from a country road near Loftus. It had been reported stolen in the Cleveland area.

Enquiries are ongoing regarding the ownership of the black Golf.

The Cleveland Police-led investigation continues.