Three arrested in remote area of land near Middlesbrough after quad bike stolen from Whitby

Three suspected quad bike thieves were arrested after police used air support to pursue and find the stolen vehicle.

On the morning of Saturday December 28, North Yorkshire Police received a report that a Honda quad bike and other items had been taken from a farm in the Whitby area, after a chain securing the quad had been cut.

Enquiries began immediately, and later the same day police established it was in the Eston area of Cleveland.

Air support was called in, and officers from North Yorkshire and Cleveland Police pursued it to a remote area of land at the top of Eston Hills.

Three people were arrested after a quad bike was stolen from Whitby.

As the location is inaccessible to vehicles, officers from North Yorkshire Police’s Rural Task Force climbed up on foot – and located three suspects and the stolen quad.

The three men ran off down the hill towards Eston, but were followed by the police helicopter, and arrested in a wood nearby by Cleveland Police.

The suspects, aged 32, 26 and 24, were arrested on suspicion of burglary and theft of a motor vehicle.

They were released on conditional bail while enquiries continue.

The quad bike was recovered and will be returned to its rightful owner.

Sgt David Lund, of North Yorkshire Police’s Rural Task Force, said: “This incident shows the lengths we’ll go to tackle quad bike thieves.

"We know that farms, businesses and rural residents rely on quads, and so we won’t hesitate to deploy specialist resources to track them down if they’re stolen.

“We’ll also continue to work closely with our colleagues in neighbouring forces.

"Whichever police force area they end up in, thieves will find there’s nowhere to hide their stolen property.

“I would urge all quad bike owners – particularly those in remote, rural areas – to take security measures to protect their vehicles.

"Use robust locks, chains and bolts; fit tracker devices; apply forensic marking; and report suspicious activity immediately.

"This can make all the difference when it comes to bringing thieves to justice and recovering stolen property.”