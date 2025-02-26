Three arrested in Scarborough after suspected burglar leads police to 'significant' quantity of drugs
Officers received a report at 9.43am on Monday (February 24) that a burglary was in progress on St John’s Road in Scarborough.
They attended the street and locating the suspect, arrested him.
Officers began an investigation and soon were led to an address linked to the suspect.
When officers visited the address, they located a significant quantity of drugs.
Two other people at the address were arrested for drug offences.
A 32-year-old Scarborough woman was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A and Class C drugs.
A 27-year-old Scarborough man was also arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class C drugs.
A 41-year-old Scarborough man was arrested on suspicions of burglary and possession with intent to supply Class C drugs.
All three have been released on bail as the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information that may help the investigation, or who has CCTV or doorbell camera footage is asked to contact 101, or report via the website at https://orlo.uk/sr1R3 quoting reference number 12250033761.