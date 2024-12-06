Three arrested on suspicion of drugs offences after warrant executed at Scarborough vape store

Three men were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a class A drug after a warrant was executed at a vape store in Scarborough’s Castle Road.

North Yorkshire Police worked with Trading Standards officers on the execution of the warrant and as officers were in the premises, three people arrived in a vehicle which was also searched and a box containing white substances, along with a quantity of zip lock bags, were found.

One man in his 30s and two men in their 40s were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a class A drug.

They were later released on police bail to allow further enquiries to be carried out.

Between November 25 and December 1, police took part in the national county lines intensification week, to focus on safeguarding, early intervention and prevention – but it also included an intense week of targeted disruption.

Prevention and early intervention are a key part of keeping county lines out of our communities as part of the campaign, which was led by the National Police Chiefs’ Council, the National County Lines Co-ordination Centre and the Home Office.

Officers worked with popular children’s author Christina Gabbitas to deliver a “no more knives” presentation.

Across the county, more than 3,500 children in Selby, Harrogate, Craven, Hambleton, Richmondshire and Scarborough have had various inputs from officers and PCSOs.

With county lines drug operations often also comes serious violence, whether that be aimed inside the groups themselves, or towards rival gangs.

In total, nine arrests were made – as well as the three in Scarborough, a 52-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a class A, class B and class C drugs after a quantity suspected cannabis was found along with tablets and blue powder at Riccall, near Selby.

Officers also seized a machete from an outbuilding.

And in York, on Piccadilly officers from the British Transport Police’s county lines team stopped and searched a man in his 30s where they have found cash and tablets.

The man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a class C drug.

British Transport Police carried out a search at his home address where they seized several mobile phones, weighing scales, a passport and a bank card in someone's else's name as well as drugs.

Det Chf Insp Fionna McEwan from the Force’s Serious and Organised Crime unit said: “We had a real focus on preventing, identifying and safeguarding those who are being exploited.

"Over 3,500 children have had key inputs on the dangers that are associated with county lines drug dealing and organised crime.

"This will go a long way in ensuring that young people across North Yorkshire don’t fall victim of exploitation and a criminal lifestyle.

“On the frontline we made arrests and gathered several significant intelligence reports which will be used to prevent future crime and protect vulnerable people in our community.

“We don’t wait for the next week of intensification; we remain relentless in our approach all year round and it’s important that we have the public’s support.

"Remember, if something doesn’t feel right, it often isn’t, so please report it to us.”