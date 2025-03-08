Three arrested on suspicion of murder following death of man in Scarborough
Just before 1.45am today, Saturday March 8, North Yorkshire Police attended a report of a collision involving a white Audi car and a man on Silver Street.
The man suffered fatal injuries, and was declared deceased at the scene by paramedics.
Officers subsequently located the Audi at Peasholm Gardens, and arrested three men on suspicion of murder at an address in Scarborough.
A scene guard remains in place at location where the collision took place.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “We understand that people will be shocked and concerned to hear what has happened overnight.
“High-visibility police patrols will be in Scarborough throughout the weekend to provide reassurance to the local community.”
Officers are appealing for anyone who was in the area around the time, and may have seen something, or has relevant dashcam or CCTV footage, to contact them straight away.
Call North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 12250041634.
North Yorkshire Police has referred the matter to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), a mandatory requirement in the circumstances.