Three bikes worth £8,000 stolen during shed burglary in Pickering
The incident is thought to have occurred between Saturday, August 2 and Saturday August 16.
A police spokesperson said: “It involved an outbuilding being broken into. Three bikes to the value of £8,000 were stolen.
“The bikes were a Whyte S-150 S full suspension mountain bike, a Trek Powerfly 4 electric full suspension mountain bike and a Trek Rail 7 electric full suspension mountain bike.
“We’re particularly appealing for information about any suspicious vehicles / person(s) that may have been sighted in the area or captured on CCTV between these time-frames.
“Email [email protected] if you have any information that could help our investigation.
"Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC455 Chris Hudson, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
"Quote reference 12250153919 when passing on information.”