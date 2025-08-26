Three bikes worth £8,000 stolen during shed burglary in Pickering

By Claudia Bowes
Published 26th Aug 2025, 15:39 BST
It theft happened between Saturday August 2 and Saturday August 16, and involved an outbuilding being broken into.placeholder image
It theft happened between Saturday August 2 and Saturday August 16, and involved an outbuilding being broken into.
North Yorkshire Police are appealing for information about a shed burglary that occurred on Outgang Lane in Pickering.

The incident is thought to have occurred between Saturday, August 2 and Saturday August 16.

Most Popular

A police spokesperson said: “It involved an outbuilding being broken into. Three bikes to the value of £8,000 were stolen.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The bikes were a Whyte S-150 S full suspension mountain bike, a Trek Powerfly 4 electric full suspension mountain bike and a Trek Rail 7 electric full suspension mountain bike.

Three bikes to the value of £8,000 were stolen.placeholder image
Three bikes to the value of £8,000 were stolen.

“We’re particularly appealing for information about any suspicious vehicles / person(s) that may have been sighted in the area or captured on CCTV between these time-frames.

“Email [email protected] if you have any information that could help our investigation.

"Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC455 Chris Hudson, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

"Quote reference 12250153919 when passing on information.”

News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice