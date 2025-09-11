Three cars have wing mirrors damaged in spate of criminal damage in Scarborough

By Duncan Atkins
Published 11th Sep 2025, 09:50 BST
Three vehicles in Scarborough had wing mirrors damaged in an incident of criminal damage that is being probed by North Yorkshire Police.

Police are appealing for information about the incident which happened at approximately 9pm on Tuesday September 9, on Longwestgate.

The suspects are described as being both men with shaved heads and one was carrying a stick.

Officers are particularly appealing for information from anybody who may have witnessed the incident or who may have seen the suspects involved.

Three cars have had wing mirrors damaged in Scarborough.

Please email [email protected] if you have any information that could help the investigation.

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Jen Anderson or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12250171202 when passing on information.

