Three cars seized - and string of offences discovered - in just 30 minutes in Malton

By Duncan Atkins
Published 26th Jul 2024, 11:20 BST
Police seized three unroadworthy cars in half an hour in Malton.
Police seized three unroadworthy cars in half an hour in Malton.
Police seized three unroadworthy cars within the space of just 30 minutes in Malton.

Officers had to queue them up to be taken away after discovering a long list of offences:

- they were uninsured/untaxed

- the passengers weren’t wearing seatbelts in all three

- all three vehicles had mechanical defects

Two were foreign-registered vehicles being driven by UK residents to try to avoid tax and insurance.

The third was a UK vehicle but the driver didn’t have insurance.

One of the drivers was wanted for failing to attend court.

It will cost the owners more than £200 to get their vehicles back, on top of any fines, penalty points and other penalties.

A force spokesman said: "They say these things happen in threes.

“We patrol North Yorkshire’s roads 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

"We will always take action against uninsured drivers.

"Anyone who’s been hit by one will understand why."