The incident took place at around 2pm, when three men wearing masks and carrying weapons are believed to have gained entry to the front of the shop by causing damage to the windows.

The men reportedly stole jewellery from inside before fleeing the scene in a red Fiesta.Following swift police action, the red Fiesta was discovered abandoned nearby and one man was located and arrested on suspicion of robbery.Two more men have since been arrested on suspicion of robbery.A spokesperson for Humberside Police said: “We are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or may have video footage from around the time the incident occurred, to contact us on our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 242 of 8 December.“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”