Three men arrested for drug offences in Scarborough

Three men were arrested in Scarborough on Saturday (February 1) on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A and Class C drugs.

Officers attended the address on Woodlands Avenue shortly after 2:45pm following a reported disturbance within the address.

When entering the premise, officers found a quantity of drugs, resulting in the arrests of the occupants.

Two men aged 57 and another 61-year-old man, all from Scarborough, have been released on conditional police bail awaiting the results of forensic testing and ongoing investigation.

A multi-agency team from Scarborough's Community Safety Hub has been visiting residents in the area following the incident.

These visits allow the team to speak to the wider community and to assist neighbours with any additional support requirements.

Anyone with information about suspected drug-related crime is urged to make a report via the North Yorkshire Police website or by calling 101, select option 4, and speaking to the Force Control Room.

Always dial 999 if an emergency response is required.