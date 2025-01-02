Three men arrested on suspicion of drug dealing after car stopped at Foxholes, near Scarborough

By Duncan Atkins
Published 2nd Jan 2025, 09:35 GMT
Updated 2nd Jan 2025, 09:52 GMT
Three men have been arrested on suspicion of drug dealing offences after police stopped a car near Foxholes, south of Scarborough.

North Yorkshire Police officers pulled the Vauxhall Insignia over on the B1249, due to its manner of driving, at about 9.30pm on Monday December 30.

The driver and two passengers were detained, and the vehicle was searched.

Inside, officers discovered a large quantity of cash, tools linked to drugs use, and other items.

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of drug dealing offences after police stopped a car near Foxholes.

All three men were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs and other offences.

The driver was also arrested on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle while unfit through drugs.

The car was seized for a forensic search.

The suspects remain in custody while enquiries continue.

North Yorkshire Police has been running Operation Limit, a campaign to reduce drink and drug driving, over the festive period.

Officers are conducting proactive patrols around the clock, and encouraging people to report suspected drink or drug drivers to the police.

