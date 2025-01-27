Three men charged with Conspiracy to Supply Class A drugs in Scarborough

Three men have been charged with Conspiracy to Supply Class A drugs in Scarborough

Following on from the three warrants that were executed by Scarborough CID on Wednesday January 23, three men were arrested and have subsequently been charged with a total of 11 offences combined.

A 23-year-old man from Eastfield, a 22-year-old man from Scarborough and a 21-year-old man from Eastfield have all been charged by the Crown Prosecution Service with:

• Conspiracy to Supply Class A – Cocaine

• Conspiracy to Supply Class A – Crack Cocaine

• Conspiracy to Supply Class B – Cannabis

One of the men was also charged with possessing an offensive weapon whilst another was charged with acquiring criminal property in an operation led by Scarborough CID and assisted by Neighbourhood Policing and Response Teams.

The 23-year-old man was remanded to appear before York Magistrates Court on Thursday January 23 2025, where he was released on court conditional bail conditions until his appearance before York Crown Court on February 24.

The two other men will appear before Scarborough Magistrates Court on March 10.

DC Alfie Thomlinson of Scarborough CID who is leading the investigation said: “These three men have been charged following an investigation that has been running for several months acting on information provided by the community.

“It is paramount that we continue to work with the community and act on information that is given to us to proactively disrupt criminal activity.

“If you have any information, whether it is about drug dealing or any other offence, you can anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

“Alternatively, you can visit the website at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”