Three more arrests and 600 cannabis plants seized in Eastfield as drugs crackdown gathers pace

Eastfield Neighbourhood Policing Team’s ongoing effort to combat the supply of drugs in the community is going from strength to strength.

They launched Operation RESIST in early 2024 – and the initial phase proved a success.

In March, eight arrests were made as drugs, car and cash were seized.

Since then, the operation has resulted in three additional arrests related to drug activities and the discovery of three substantial cannabis cultivation sites.

Some of the cannabis discovered by police in Operation RESIST.

More than 600 cannabis plants have been seized, with one of the operations estimated to be worth in the region of £250,000.

A man has been arrested and remanded in prison for cultivation of cannabis.

The policing team has gathered extensive information from concerned residents, which has led to these successful raids.

As the investigations continue, a quantity of cannabis has been sent for analysis, along with numerous other items found within the cultivation sites.

North Yorkshire Police images show cannabis plants and police breaking down a door.

The operation demonstrates the commitment of the Eastfield Neighbourhood Police Team to disrupt the supply of drugs and support the community's well-being.

PC Jamie Manson, from the Eastfield Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We have made a significant dent in the supply of drugs within the Eastfield community.

“We still have a lot of work to do, and we will continue to target those individuals who think it is acceptable to deal drugs and prey on the vulnerable within our area.”

If you have any information about the production or sale of drugs in your area, call the North Yorkshire Police on 101, option 4 or report it via the North Yorkshire Police website.

You can also report it to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or make an online report.

Free, confidential and non-judgemental services are available across North Yorkshire for people whose lives are affected by drugs.

Visit www.northyorks.gov.uk/healthy-living/drugs-and-alcohol to find out more and get that support.

North Yorkshire Horizons offer support in Eastfield for people affected by drug use, with drop-in sessions available at Eastfield Community Hub every Monday between 2pm and 4pm.