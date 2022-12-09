Three people in custody following robbery in Bessingby Road, Bridlington

Three people are in custody following robbery in Bessingby Road, Bridlington

A post on the Humberside Police Facebook page read: “It was reported that a man was cycling along Bessingby Road, Bridlington, when two men are believed to have approached him.

"It is reported that the two men threatened him and demanded valuables before fleeing the scene, taking his bike and mobile phone.

“Officers carried out a thorough area search following the incident and three people were located nearby.

“A 14-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of robbery and possession of an offensive weapon, whilst an 18-year-old man and a 20-year-old man were also arrested on suspicion of robbery.

“All three remain in our custody whilst officers continue with lines of enquiry.”