Three 'rogue traders' have been arrested in Scarborough for cold calling scheme

North Yorkshire Police have arrested three men in Scarborough who are suspected to be ‘rogue traders’.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 26th Mar 2024, 17:32 GMT
Updated 26th Mar 2024, 17:42 GMT
Three men have been arrested in Scarborough following calls about 'rogue traders' in the area. Photo: Richard PonterThree men have been arrested in Scarborough following calls about 'rogue traders' in the area. Photo: Richard Ponter
North Yorkshire Police reviewed calls yesterday (March 25) in relation to suspected "rogue traders" operating in the Newby part of Scarborough.This morning, officers from Response Team two attended an address and arrested three men on suspicion of fraud.All men were from outside of the Scarborough area and are currently in custody.The reports include the suspects cold calling residents and claiming that there have been issues with the roof areas of their building.North Yorkshire Police are now appealing for residents to come forward and make contact if they have had cold callers at their doors, making claims in relation to maintenance issues with their properties, in the past few days.To submit information, contact the investigating officer via [email protected], or by calling 101. Please quote reference number 12240052941.