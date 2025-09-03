Three Scarborough drug dealers jailed for over 10 years between them

L-R - Michael Ward, Hubert Jankowski and Joseph HUll

Three Scarborough drug dealers have been jailed for over ten years between them for supplying cocaine and cannabis resin after detectives dismantled their criminal enterprise.

Joseph Michael Hull, 23, of Burniston Road, Newby, Hubert Jankowski, 24, of Overdale Road, Eastfield, and Michael Harvey Ward, 21, of Back Lane, Flixton, all pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply cocaine and conspiracy to supply cannabis resin. Jankowski also pleaded guilty to possessing an offensive weapon.

All three were sentenced at York Crown Court on September 2.

Hull was locked up for four years, Jankowski for three years and four months and Ward for three years.

Jankowski was given a concurrent six-week sentence for possessing the weapon – a knuckle duster he claimed was his mum’s that she used for mashing chicken.

In June 2024, detectives launched an investigation into a drugs supply line known as the CJ line that advertised drugs for sale in the Scarborough area.

They were able to piece together evidence that proved all three were working together to advertise, supply and sell cocaine and cannabis across the town. The group used mass text messaging to advertise their illegal products for sale.

They were arrested at their home addresses in January 2025 after detectives amassed evidence to obtain Magistrates’ warrants to enter the properties and carry out searches.

They were charged and pleaded guilty in June 2025.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Alfie Thomlinson of Scarborough CID, said: “These three men all thought they could make a lucrative living selling illegal drugs around Scarborough and Eastfield. Their criminal enterprise was bringing nothing but misery to the local communities.

“Despite their initial arrest, Ward and Hull audaciously continued to supply drugs showing total disregard for the law.

“Today’s result is the latest in a long line of jail terms handed out to convicted drug dealers and sends a clear and strong message to those who peddle drugs in Scarborough that you’ll be found out and brought to justice.

“These three are now facing the consequences of their illegal activity and I hope they use their time in prison to steer themselves away from crime and put their former criminal business mindset to a more legitimate use.”