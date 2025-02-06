Three Scarborough men sentenced for their part in violent assault

Connor Taylor, Bradley Taylor and Aaron Griffiths were sentenced at York Crown Crown

Following an investigation by North Yorkshire Police, three men have been sent to prison for their involvement in a serious assault.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Connor Taylor, 28, pleaded guilty to threats to kill, witness intimidation and contempt of court as he previously swore at a judge.

Connor’s brother, Bradley Taylor, 25, of Harwood Dale Road in Cloughton and Aaron Griffiths, also 25, pleaded guilty to serious assault.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The three men were sentenced at York Crown Court. Aaron Griffiths was handed 4.5 years, Bradley Taylor 2.5 years and Connor Taylor was given eight months.

The victim was in an ongoing dispute with Connor Taylor, who at the time was living in Bradford at a bail hostel, having been released from prison on licence.

On the morning of Saturday March 2 2024, the victim was at his home address.

He heard shouting outside and opened his window to see what was happening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two men who he knows as Bradley Taylor and Aaron Griffiths were threatening the victim’s grandad and shouting that if he didn’t get the victim to come down, they would burn down his house.

The victim went downstairs and as soon as he opened the door, the two men violently assaulted him which caused him to fall to the floor.

Once the victim was on the floor the men continued with the assault before leaving in a van driven by a third man.

Following the ordeal, the victim sustained serious injury, with a fractured eye socket and a fractured cheek bone, along with two black eyes, cuts, and bruises.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He required treatment in hospital for facial fractures, temporary vision loss, and concussion.

This incident was reported to the police immediately and early evidence was gathered from the victim and nearby CCTV, along with medical evidence to prove the level of injuries sustained.

Initially officers arrested and charged four people, but the driver’s case was later dropped.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Sam Rivers from North Yorkshire Police said: “This was a complicated investigation that linked together various police forces and partner agencies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would like to praise the victim for having the courage to come forward after receiving threats to his life.

“Three dangerous offenders are now starting time behind bars following our investigation.

“Justice has rightfully been served today and I hope that this outcome will reassure the public that the police will use every tactic available to bring violent offenders before the courts. “