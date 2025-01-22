Three scrap dealers barred from entering North Yorkshire after suspicions raised in Scarborough

Three scrap dealers have been barred from entering North Yorkshire for 24 hours

Officers from North Yorkshire Police have dispersed three men from the county after a report of suspicious activity in Scarborough.

The force received a number of calls from concerned residents on Tuesday morning (January 21) after the occupants of a scrap van were observed acting in a suspicious manner.

The calls came in from the North Bay area of the town, which resulted in officers from Scarborough’s Response Team Four being dispatched to the area.

Following a review of the council CCTV cameras and patrols in the area, the suspects were located.

Following checks of the vehicles and occupants, a 62-year-old man, a 34-year-old man and a 29-year-old man, all from Durham, were dispersed from the county, with requirements not to enter North Yorkshire for 24 hours.