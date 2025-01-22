Three scrap dealers barred from entering North Yorkshire after suspicions raised in Scarborough
The force received a number of calls from concerned residents on Tuesday morning (January 21) after the occupants of a scrap van were observed acting in a suspicious manner.
The calls came in from the North Bay area of the town, which resulted in officers from Scarborough’s Response Team Four being dispatched to the area.
Following a review of the council CCTV cameras and patrols in the area, the suspects were located.
Following checks of the vehicles and occupants, a 62-year-old man, a 34-year-old man and a 29-year-old man, all from Durham, were dispersed from the county, with requirements not to enter North Yorkshire for 24 hours.