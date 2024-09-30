Three sought in connection with £4,974 thefts from supermarkets in Filey and Malton
The Filey incident occurred at the Tesco store on Station Avenue resulting in the theft of £750 worth of stock.
The Malton incident was at the Morrisons store on Castle Gate which resulted in the theft of £4,224 worth of stock.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire police said: “Please contact us if you recognise the men pictured on CCTV, as they may have information that will assist our investigation.
“Email [email protected] and [email protected] if you can help.
“Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Ben Hepworth or Katie Hicks, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
“Please quote reference 12240161868 (FILEY) or 12240161787 (MALTON) when passing on information.”