Three teenage boys arrested after theft of pit bike from garage in Scarborough

Police have arrested three teenage buys in connection with a burglary in Scarborough

The incident happened in the Scholes Park Cliff area overnight between Wednesday 24 and Thursday 25 August 2022.

The garage door had been forced open and a pit bike - a small off-road motorcycle – was stolen.

Extensive police enquiries have led to the arrest of three 16-year-old boys and the recovery of the pit bike.

One of the suspects was arrested this morning (Tuesday, September 6) and he remains in custody for questioning.

The others have been released on conditional bail while the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to make a report via the North Yorkshire Police website or by calling 101.

Anonymous reports can also be made to Crimestoppers online or by calling 0800 555111.

Quote reference number 12220151879.

Police have issued additional advice on how to keep garages and sheds safe and secure.

They said: “Start to think like a thief…take a good look at your garage or shed and consider how you would break in.

“It’s worth having a good padlock on the door with no exposed screws

“Pay attention to hinges, as these are sometimes easily removable. If you have windows, these could be vulnerable unless they’re secured with wire mesh or grills

“Alarm it – if not wired to the house security system, consider a battery-operated garage or shed alarm.

"They look low key, but they respond to movement or door contact with an extremely loud siren.

“Lock it, hide it or mark it - don’t give them the opportunity or the tools to commit a crime.

"Lock everything away securely. Tools can be locked inside a locker or box or secured with a chain.

“Secure your motorcycle or bicycle to the ground or a lockable stand within a locked garage or shed.

“Drape an old sheet or blanket over mowers or bikes to keep them covered from view.

“Property marking your items is advisable and some tools can be painted with your name or postcode. Forensic marking is also an option.

“If you do fall victim to burglary, check that your home insurance covers the contents of your shed or outbuildings from theft.