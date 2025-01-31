Three teenage boys arrested in connection with Eastfield bike thefts

Three teenage boys have been arrested in connection with recent thefts

North Yorkshire Police has arrested three teenage boys in relation to recent thefts of mopeds and motorbikes in the Eastfield area.

Neighbourhood PC Zac Waterman recovered a stolen motorcycle from the stream at The Dell on Thursday morning (January 30).

He was able to identify the owner and began an investigation.

In recent months, as in other local areas, Eastfield has had several thefts of two-wheeled vehicles.

Officers from Eastfield and Filey’s Neighbourhood Policing and Response teams have been carrying out proactive high visibility and unmarked patrols to prevent and detect criminal behaviour.

In relation to recent thefts, they have arrested three boys aged 13 – 14, who are currently released on bail with a curfew as the investigations progress.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “We are appealing to our local community; If you know anything which could assist with our investigations, please get in touch.

“You can email [email protected] or you can call 101, select option 2 and ask for Zac Waterman.

“Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Security Tips.

• If you own a motorbike or a moped, try to chain your rear wheel to an immovable object or ground anchor.

• Try to keep the lock off the ground by wrapping any excess chain around the rear wheel and try to enclose the lock.

• Consider using a garage or a large shed to store your vehicle.

• Try to park in an area with good lighting and CCTV.

• Consider fitting an alarm and a tracker– not only will it act as a deterrent to thieves, but it may also reduce your insurance premiums.