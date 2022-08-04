Three Whitby men among 10 people arrested over drugs, firearms and money laundering offences

Police arrested three men from Whitby during the operation

Detectives from the North West Regional Organised Crime Unit (NWROCU) supported by North Yorkshire Police, Cheshire Police and Greater Manchester Police began an investigation back in December 2021 in response to community concerns about drugs supply and the use of firearms in the area.

This has led to the arrest, on Wednesday August 8, of six men and a woman from Manchester and three men from Whitby for a variety of offences including conspiracy to supply Class A (namely cocaine) and Class B (namely cannabis) drugs, money laundering and firearms offences.

All 10 suspects are being held in police custody where they are being questioned by officers.

During the searches, officers seized cash, mobile phones and other supporting evidence.

Detective Chief Inspector Mike Robinson from the NWROCU Investigations Team said: "This morning’s warrants in North Yorkshire, Cheshire and Greater Manchester are the result of extensive work we have carried out as part of an investigation we began back in December last year into drugs supply between Manchester and Whitby.

“To date, we have recovered a significant amount of Class A and B drugs, over 30k in cash and a sawn-off shot gun with ammunition.

“We have been gathering evidence and intelligence behind the scenes and the extensive work has now resulted in the arrest of these 10 people.

“I hope that this morning’s arrests provide reassurance to communities in Cheshire, North Yorkshire and Greater Manchester.

"We are committed to doing all we can to tackle the supply of drugs and ensuring that those who are responsible are held accountable for their actions.”

Detective Inspector Lucy McNeill, of Scarborough and Ryedale CID, said: "We understand the terrible impact drug use and supply can have on communities and families.