Traffic alert: A64 closed near Scarborough following collision

Police are currently at the scene of a collision on the A64, between the Staxton roundabout, and the Seamer roundabout at the junction with the B1261, in Flixton.

Police are currently at the scene of a serious collision on the A64

In a Facebook post released at 8.11am on Monday morning (October 13), a police spokesperson said: “The road is likely to be closed for some time, and traffic will be extremely heavy, so please avoid the area and seek alternative routes.

“Please follow local traffic advice for further updates.

“Thank you for your patience and understanding.”