Traffic halted in Scarborough as police execute drugs warrant

Police halted traffic in Scarborough during the execution of the warrant

Traffic on Castle Road in Scarborough was brought to a temporary halt on Tuesday morning (November 26) as officers pounced on the occupants of a van, suspected to be concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

In a coordinated process, officers from the Operational Support Unit, worked alongside Eastfield, Filey, and Scarborough’s Neighbourhood Policing Teams and the Serious and Organised Crime Sentry Team in executing a warrant at a nearby commercial premise.

The arrests then led to four other properties being searched in Scarborough and Eastfield.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue were also involved due to concerns by officers, within the commercial property, of a fire risk.

Three men were taken into custody

This has now been made safe.

A quantity of drugs, cash, mobile phones, and fireworks were seized under the authority of the warrant.

North Yorkshire Trading Standards also attended, seizing suspected illegal vapes.

Three Eastfield men are currently being held in custody as the investigation continues.