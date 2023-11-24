News you can trust since 1882
Traffic police in Scarborough stop driver delivering takeaways without correct insurance

Police in Scarborough have issued a Traffic Offence Report (TOR) to a takeaway delivery driver who was driving without the correct insurance.
By Louise French
Published 24th Nov 2023, 07:55 GMT
Traffic police in Scarborough have stopped a driver delivering takeaways without the correct insurance Image:Sgt Paul CordingTraffic police in Scarborough have stopped a driver delivering takeaways without the correct insurance Image:Sgt Paul Cording
Sgt Paul Cording BEM shared details of the offence on X (formerly known as Twitter). he wrote: “Another one to add to the list for the team, the driver of this vehicle stopped in #Scarborough delivering takeaways with no business insurance.

"TOR issued but allowed on his way once a correctly insured driver had picked up the goods #OpDriveInsured”