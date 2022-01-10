Trial date set for Scarborough man, 23, accused of attempted murder
A trial date has been set for a Scarborough man accused of attempted murder.
Jack Sutton, 23, was arrested following an incident on Falsgrave Road on December 10 last year.
He was charged with attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon.
Sutton, of Mount View Avenue, Falsgrave, appeared at Leeds Crown Court today (Monday, January 10) but was not asked to enter pleas to the charges.
He was arrested in the early hours of December 11 after police received reports of an incident at about 11.30pm the previous night.
Judge Tom Bayliss QC adjourned the case for a further hearing on April 1 and set a trial date of May 9. Sutton was remanded in custody until that date.