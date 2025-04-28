Trial date set for Scarborough man who stands accused of murder charge
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A Scarborough man who stands accused of murder has appeared in court again.
Cory Davies, 26, of Victoria Park Avenue, has pleaded not guilty to charge of murdering 24-year-old James Roberts in Scarborough in the early hours of Saturday March 8.
A trial date at Leeds Crown Court has been set for September 8, with a case management hearing on June 16 to see what progress has been made.
Davies was remanded in custody.
Mr Roberts suffered fatal injuries following an incident on Silver Street in Scarborough just before 1.45am on Saturday March 8, and was declared dead at the scene by paramedics.