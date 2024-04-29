Tribute paid to Malton woman as man appears in court charged with murder

Lisa Welford

Lisa Welford, 49, was pulled out of the River Derwent on Wednesday April 24 and taken to hospital by ambulance, but she was later pronounced deceased.

Vincent Joseph Morgan, 47, appeared before York magistrates today (Monday, April 29) charged with her murder.

Mr Morgan, of Chandlers Wharf, Castlegate, in Malton, spoke only to confirm his name and address and wasn’t asked to enter pleas to the charge.

His case was sent to Leeds Crown Court where he will appear tomorrow (Tuesday, April 30) for a plea-and-trial preparation hearing. He was remanded in custody until then.

Ms Welford’s family paid tribute to her in a statement, they said: “Lisa was a wonderful daughter, mum, auntie, and little sister.

“She had many friends both locally and further afield and will be sadly missed by all.

“We are sincerely grateful and appreciative of all the ongoing support that we have received from the local community.

“We kindly request that the family’s privacy is respected at this difficult time.”

If you have any information that could assist the investigation, contact the investigating officers by emailing [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous, can contact Crimestoppers online or by calling 0800 555 111.