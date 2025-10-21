Tribute paid to man who died in collision on A64 near Scarborough

By Louise French
Martin Bell's cheeky grin, blue eyes and enthusiastic wave, will be missed dearly said his familyplaceholder image
The family of a man who tragically died in a fatal pedestrian collision on the A64 on the outskirts of Scarborough last week have paid tribute to him.

The family of Martin Bell, 67, said: "Martin was a much loved husband, stepdad, grandad, brother and uncle who enjoyed nothing more than spending time with his family, keeping fit and helping others.

"His cheeky grin, blue eyes and enthusiastic wave, will be missed dearly. Our love for Martin will continue on forever more."

Enquiries are ongoing into the collision, which happened on the A64 at 6.39am on Monday October 13, near the Merry Lees Caravan Park between the Staxton (A1039) roundabout and the Seamer (B1261) roundabout.

It involved a black Peugeot 208 car and a pedestrian.

A police spokesperson said: “If you have information to assist the investigation, please email the Major Collision Investigation Team at [email protected] or call 101.

"Quote reference number 12250193438 when providing details.”

