Tributes paid to West Ayton teenager with “the kindest heart” as man sentenced for causing his death

Harry Coopland

A 21-year-old Scarborough man has been jailed for three years and nine months after causing the death of his 18-year-old passenger while he was over the prescribed limit for alcohol and cannabis.

Jack Tomlinson of Farside Road, West Ayton, appeared at York Crown Court on October 31 after previously pleading guilty to causing death by driving without due care and attention while over the prescribed limit of alcohol and causing death by driving without due care and consideration while over the specified limit for controlled drugs (cannabis).

On the night of August 13 2021, when Tomlinson was 18 years old, he had been drinking with friends at a pub in East Ayton before he decided to collect his car and go for a drive to Dalby Forest.

Tomlinson and four of his friends, left in his red Citroen that was later seen driving erratically and aggressively. Not long afterwards it left the road at Langdale End, where it rolled over, hit several trees and came to rest near St Athanasius Monastery.

Tragically, as a result of the collision, 18-year-old Harry Coopland, also from West Ayton and a passenger in the vehicle, died two days later from serious head injuries.

A 16-year-old girl passenger also lost her hand in the collision, a second 18-year-old male passenger sustained three fractures to his spine and a 15-year-old girl passenger suffered a laceration to her face.

Tomlinson was also disqualified from driving for 45 months and must take an extended driving test before he can obtain a driving licence.

A police spokesperson said: “Harry had his whole life ahead of him but it has been needlessly taken from him, and his family’s life has changed forever.

“It is a stark reminder of the dangers and catastrophic consequences of drinking, taking drugs and getting behind the wheel.

“Everyone, young drivers in particular, must take responsibility for the privilege of driving on our roads or face the law at best, or a tragedy at worst.

“Our thoughts remain with Harry’s family and friends and we hope the sentence helps provide some closure, although we know it can never compensate for the loss of Harry and the life he would have lived.”

In a statement read at court, Harry’s family said: “Harry was a shining beacon of life, with a tremendous sense of humour.

“He was a loving member of our family with the kindest heart and to be with him was an absolute joy.

“He had embarked on a career that he loved and was thought of very highly, he had his whole life and a bright future in front of him before it was so suddenly taken from him.

“We mourn for Harry and the life that he could have and should have had, the wonderful future that lay in front of him and we mourn for our family, for the gaping abyss that is now part of our life and forever with us.

“Harry, we love and miss you so much.”