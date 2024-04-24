Two arrested after burglary on Cardigan Road, Bridlington
Humberside Police has arrested two people following reports of a burglary in Bridlington on Saturday April 20.
It is believed that a man and a woman distracted the victim before reportedly stealing items of value from a property on Cardigan Road.
Following lines of enquiries, a 24-year-old woman and a 32-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of theft.
Anyone with information or footage that may assist with police in their enquiries should call the non-emergency number 101 quoting log 218 of April 21.