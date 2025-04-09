Two arrested after drug warrant executed in Bridlington
A warrant was executed at an address on Sewerby Road this morning (April 9) by officers from Bridlington's Neighbourhood and Patrol teams.
This resulted in a large quantity of class B drugs being recovered and a man and woman being arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class B drugs.
Both remain in custody at this time.
A spokesperson for Humberside Police said: “Drugs continue to affect our community, and we will continue to target those who are involved, as drugs are linked to a variety of other offences and cause harm to the community.
“If you have information regarding drug supply in Bridlington we ask that you tell us so that we can act upon this.
“If you don't feel able to report to the police this can also be reported via CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.”