Two arrested after drug warrant executed in Bridlington

By Louise French
Published 9th Apr 2025, 16:11 BST
Updated 9th Apr 2025, 16:12 BST
Two people have been arrested after a drug warrant was executed in BridlingtonTwo people have been arrested after a drug warrant was executed in Bridlington
Two people have been arrested after a drug warrant was executed in Bridlington
Police in Bridlington have arrested two people after receiving information about the importation of drugs.

A warrant was executed at an address on Sewerby Road this morning (April 9) by officers from Bridlington's Neighbourhood and Patrol teams.

This resulted in a large quantity of class B drugs being recovered and a man and woman being arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class B drugs.

Both remain in custody at this time.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Humberside Police said: “Drugs continue to affect our community, and we will continue to target those who are involved, as drugs are linked to a variety of other offences and cause harm to the community.

“If you have information regarding drug supply in Bridlington we ask that you tell us so that we can act upon this.

“If you don't feel able to report to the police this can also be reported via CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.”

News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice