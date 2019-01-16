Two arrested after police chase in Bridlington, following incidents in Scarborough and Filey

Two people have been charged with a series of offences following a police pursuit in Bridlington last night.

A man was eventually found to be three-and-a-half times over the drink-drive limit, and was also charged with dangerous driving.

A woman who was also in the car was charged with burglary, criminal damage and possession of drugs - after a chain events which began in Filey earlier in the evening and moved on to Scarborough and then into East Yorkshire.

A statement by Scarborough Police said: "Yesterday evening we received a call from a property near Filey where a male and female had attempted to break in and steal the keys to a vehicle parked outside.

"Fortunately, they were unsuccessful, being forced to leave empty handed after the owner confronted them.

"A further report of criminal damage was then received from the South Cliff area of Scarborough describing two occupants of a vehicle who had thrown a bottle through a window.

"Later, Humberside Police informed us of a threats of commit arson in Bridlington.

"Several police units were dispatched to locate the vehicle, which was eventually sighted in Bridlington where it failed to stop for Humberside Police colleagues.

"A short pursuit ensued with tactical contact being made, forcing the vehicle into some hay bales.

"The male driver was arrested for failing to stop for police, dangerous driving, burglary, criminal damage, possession of drugs and driving a motor vehicle whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol.

"His female passenger was also arrested for burglary, criminal damage and possession of drugs."

A breath test showed the driver had 128 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath - the legal limit being 35 microgrammes.

Both individuals remain currently in police custody and will be interviewed about the offence once sober, police added,