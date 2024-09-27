Two arrested after police execute drug warrant at property in Eastfield, Scarborough

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two people were arrested after Scarborough CID attended an address in Eastfield, along with officers from the Neighbourhood Policing Team, to execute another drug warrant.

This was the second visit to the address which was previously visited in the summer.

Officers arrested a 29-year-old Eastfield man and a 20-year-old Eastfield woman for being concerned in the supply of drugs.

The man has been remanded to face the court this morning (Sep 27), while the woman has been charged to attend Scarborough Magistrates’ Court on November 4.

Scarborough’s CID attended an address in Eastfield, along with officers from the Neighbourhood Policing Team, to execute a drug warrant.

Both have been charged with 10 offences each, which include being concerned in the supply of Class A, Class B and Class C drugs, possessing criminal property, and being concerned in the supply of named drugs including cocaine and ketamine.

DC Thomlinson of Scarborough's CID said: “Three warrants in total have been executed at this address within a year.

"Community intelligence has been vital in enabling us to gain warrants, make arrests, and put these two before the court.

"I would like to thank the community for their help.”