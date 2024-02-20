Two arrested after police notice strong smell of cannabis during vehicle stop in Seamer

Two men have been arrested after police noticed a strong smell of cannabis during a vehicle stop in Seamer

The vehicle was stopped at around 3pm on Sunday February 18.

Officers noticed a smell of cannabis in the vehicle, leading to further enquiries to be conducted.

The driver, a 25-year-old York man, was arrested when he failed the drugs wipe at the roadside for both cannabis and cocaine.

The passenger, a 21-year-old man also from York, was arrested for possession of cannabis.

The driver has now been released under investigation whilst police await the results of an evidential sample.