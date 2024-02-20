Two arrested after police notice strong smell of cannabis during vehicle stop in Seamer
Officers from North Yorkshire Police have arrested two men after a van was stopped by the Roads Policing Team in Seamer.
The vehicle was stopped at around 3pm on Sunday February 18.
Officers noticed a smell of cannabis in the vehicle, leading to further enquiries to be conducted.
The driver, a 25-year-old York man, was arrested when he failed the drugs wipe at the roadside for both cannabis and cocaine.
The passenger, a 21-year-old man also from York, was arrested for possession of cannabis.
The driver has now been released under investigation whilst police await the results of an evidential sample.
The passenger has been given a drug referral.