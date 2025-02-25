Two arrested after woman assaulted outside Bridlington pub

By Louise French
Published 25th Feb 2025, 11:13 BST
A man and a woman were arrested after police were called to reports of an assault on Lansdowne Road, Bridlington

Officers are appealing for information following the incident which took place between 8.30pm and 10pm on Monday February 17.

It is reported that an altercation took place outside a pub before the 34-year-old woman was allegedly assaulted, causing minor injuries to her face.

A 34-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and have since been released on conditional bail whilst enquiries continue.

Police have asked anyone who has any information, CCTV or dashcam footage to call the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 25*22360.

