Two arrested after woman assaulted outside Bridlington pub

Two people were arrested following an assault in Bridlington

A man and a woman were arrested after police were called to reports of an assault on Lansdowne Road, Bridlington

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers are appealing for information following the incident which took place between 8.30pm and 10pm on Monday February 17.

It is reported that an altercation took place outside a pub before the 34-year-old woman was allegedly assaulted, causing minor injuries to her face.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 34-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and have since been released on conditional bail whilst enquiries continue.

Police have asked anyone who has any information, CCTV or dashcam footage to call the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 25*22360.