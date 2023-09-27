Two arrested following burglary at Flamingoland Stadium in Scarborough

The burglary took place in the eary hours of Monday , September 25.

Officers on patrol in the early hours of Monday, September 25, came across an insecure door at Flamingoland Stadium and began an investigation suspecting that a burglary had occurred.

Shortly after 5am, following sightings by CCTV operators, police arrested two people on suspicion of burglary.

Two boys, one aged 15 and one aged 16 have been released on conditional bail whilst the investigation is ongoing.

Officers are now appealing for anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area of Flamingoland Stadium to contact the investigating officers.

They are also appealing for anyone who has a vehicle with dashcam parked on the streets in the surrounding area, to check the footage to see if there is anything that may assist the investigation.

If you can help, call Police on 101 quoting reference 12230181635.