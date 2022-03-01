North Yorkshire Police said the two boys, aged 16 and 11, were brought in for questioning yesterday evening, and have been released on bail as enquiries continue.

A 14-year-old boy was arrested on Saturday February 26 and has since been released under investigation.

Detective Constable Amy McDougall, of Scarborough and Ryedale CID, said: "At this time, we're still considering the possibility that there could be more suspects involved in this terrible incident which has deeply affected residents and past pupils of Overdale School."

The large fire at the disused Overdale School broke out on Friday evening and destroyed the building.

Firefighters have been working through the weekend to ensure the site is safe and police are still guarding the school while enquires continue.

Officers have been appealing for the public to submit any photos, videos or doorbell footage as part of the investigation.

Constable McDougall continued: "Thanks to the excellent public response to our appeal, we've been able to obtain and review hours of footage and images which led to the two arrests on Monday.

"All I can ask is that those who have yet to contact us with any images, videos or information, to please do so without delay so that all those responsible can be brought to justice."

The blaze at Overdale School, which has been closed since July 2021, broke out at around 8.30pm on Friday February 25 on Hawthorn Walk in Eastfield.

Eastfield residents have helped to identify the suspects who are thought to have deliberately started the blaze when they posted a photograph of a group of teenagers on the grounds shortly before it began on a community Facebook page.

Since its closure, Overdale has been replaced with a new community primary school built on a site nearby.

Firefighters from stations across the region were working until the early hours of Saturday morning to extinguish the flames.

Submitting video and photos and reporting information

Photos, video or ring doorbell footage should be passed to North Yorkshire Police via email cidscarborough&[email protected] or 101, select option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.