Two cannabis factories discovered by police during operations in Bridlington and Hull

Police officers in Hull and the East Riding disrupted the production of drugs in the area on Wednesday (June 22) by uncovering two cannabis factories.

A police spokesman said: “Hull Central patrol officers conducted a warrant at a property on Malm Street, Hull. Upon entry, a large cannabis farm of in excess of 450 plants was uncovered.

“Later in the day, more than 100 cannabis plants were recovered after officers received a call to attend a former petrol station near Bridlington. Enquiries are currently ongoing to identify those involved.

“If you have information that may assist with our investigation, you can contact us on our non-emergency number 101, quoting log 168 of 22 June.