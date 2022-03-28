Two-car crash in Scarborough's Old Town as police investigate
The driver of a car which crashed into another vehicle in Scarborough is being sought by police.
North Yorkshire Police are trying to track down the driver of a Volkswagen Golf following a crash in Scarborough's Old Town at around 7pm on Saturday March 19.
Officers said the silver Volkswagen collided with a red Mercesdes AMG on Blenheim Street, causing damage to the car.
It is understood that the Mercesdes was stationary at the time of the crash, and no injuries were reported.
Officers are urging witnesses and anyone who knows the driver to come forward.
In a statement, North Yorkshire Police said: "We would like to speak with anybody who may have seen the incident and would request local residents to check for any dashcam footage or CCTV or doorbell footage covering the area.
"We would also like to speak with the driver of the Volkswagen Golf and would request that person to get in touch with us."
Anyone with information should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask to speak to PC 684 Jack Lewis or email [email protected] and quote reference number: 12220046928.