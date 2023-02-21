Two charged and cash seized after armed drugs raid by police in Bridlington
Two people have been arrested and charged with drugs offences after an armed police raid in Bridlington.
Humberside Police said armed officers served a warrant and raided a property on Lansdowne Road where a man was arrested and an amount of cash was seized on Friday February 17.
A second raid happened simultaneously on Springfield Avenue where a woman was arrested on suspicion of drugs offences.
Kian Turner, 22, of Lansdowne Road is charged with two counts of conspiracy to supply crack cocaine and heroin and possession of criminal property.
Rebecca Allcock, 40, of Springfield Avenue is charged with two counts of possession with intent to supply drugs and two counts of conspiracy to supply drugs, namely crack cocaine and heroin.
Both suspects have been remanded in custody and were due to appear at court on Monday February 20.