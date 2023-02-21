Two charged and cash seized after armed drugs raid by police in Bridlington

Humberside Police said armed officers served a warrant and raided a property on Lansdowne Road where a man was arrested and an amount of cash was seized on Friday February 17.

A second raid happened simultaneously on Springfield Avenue where a woman was arrested on suspicion of drugs offences.

Kian Turner, 22, of Lansdowne Road is charged with two counts of conspiracy to supply crack cocaine and heroin and possession of criminal property.

Rebecca Allcock, 40, of Springfield Avenue is charged with two counts of possession with intent to supply drugs and two counts of conspiracy to supply drugs, namely crack cocaine and heroin.