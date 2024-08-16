Two charged with theft and obstructing an officer after incident in the Co-op in Whitby
Officers were called shortly after 7:20pm to a report that the men had been trying to steal beer and had been stopped by staff.
As they arrived, it was clear that staff and members of the public were involved with the men.
It was reported that one of the men had assaulted one of the staff.
He was promptly arrested and as he attempted to flee the arrest, was detained on the floor.
The other man was then also arrested.
During the arrest, the man resisted the officer, resulting in the officer using his PAVA spray to make the suspect compliant.
Inspector Martin Dennison of Whitby's Neighbourhood Policing Team said: "I would like to thank the members of the public who stepped in to assist our officers whilst making the arrests.
“We do not tolerate violence, especially towards the staff of our businesses.
“Those who work in the retail industry are not employed to take abuse or violence offered towards them."
The two men have been charged to attend Scarborough Magistrates Court on Monday September 2.
A 52 year-old man from Scarborough is charged with theft and obstructing an officer.
A 32 year-old man, currently of no fixed abode, is charged with assault, theft and obstructing an officer.