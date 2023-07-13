It happened on Saturday July 1, from about 12.50pm.

Two couples on the top deck of the X93 bus from Whitby to Middlesbrough were seen drinking vodka and shouting abuse at each other, their young children and towards other passengers, which included racially-aggravated abuse, throughout the whole journey.

The couples are described as white, two men and two women, aged about 30-35 years old.

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a hate crime incident on the top deck of the X93 bus from Whitby to Middlesbrough .

The children they were travelling with were about eight and nine years old.

Officers are now requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Sylvia Matla.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.