News you can trust since 1882
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Two couples wanted by police after abuse and racially aggravated hate crime on Whitby bus

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a hate crime incident on a bus.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 13th Jul 2023, 11:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Jul 2023, 13:43 BST

It happened on Saturday July 1, from about 12.50pm.

Two couples on the top deck of the X93 bus from Whitby to Middlesbrough were seen drinking vodka and shouting abuse at each other, their young children and towards other passengers, which included racially-aggravated abuse, throughout the whole journey.

The couples are described as white, two men and two women, aged about 30-35 years old.

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a hate crime incident on the top deck of the X93 bus from Whitby to Middlesbrough .North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a hate crime incident on the top deck of the X93 bus from Whitby to Middlesbrough .
North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a hate crime incident on the top deck of the X93 bus from Whitby to Middlesbrough .
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The children they were travelling with were about eight and nine years old.

Officers are now requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Sylvia Matla.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230123145.