Two drivers suffer serious injuries after collision on A64 near Malton as police arrest driver on suspicion of drink driving
Two people were seriously injured in a crash that has currently closed North Yorkshire’s busiest roads.
North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information about the collision that occurred on the A64 west of Malton, at the bottom of Golden Hill, near Huttons Ambo.
It happened at 11.54pm on Friday, January 19 and involved a silver Jaguar and blue Ford Focus.
A head-on collision occurred and both drivers suffered serious injuries.
One driver, a man in 30s, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of drink driving and is assisting police with the investigation.
Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision or anyone who recalls seeing the vehicles prior to the collision, to get in touch as soon as possible to assist the investigation.
If you can help, email [email protected] or contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for TC694 Joseph Schramm.
Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240011595.
On sunday, January 21, the A64 was closed once again near Malton after large agricultural machinery broke down.
The road reopened soon after.