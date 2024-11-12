Two Honda motorbikes stolen from garage during burglary in Staithes

By Louise French
Published 12th Nov 2024, 17:13 BST
One of two motorbikes stolen during a burglary in Staithes earlier this monthOne of two motorbikes stolen during a burglary in Staithes earlier this month
One of two motorbikes stolen during a burglary in Staithes earlier this month
North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information following a burglary at Cliff Road in Staithes.

Two Honda CRF motorbikes (pictured) were stolen from a garage in Staithes sometime overnight between 10.30pm on Friday November 1 and 12.30am on Saturday November 2.

The motorbikes are both red Honda CRF models, one with the registration WA56 NTY and the other with the registration YJ19 EXA.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They are believed to have been driven away accompanied by a 4x4 style vehicle.

The motorbikes were stolen overnight between November 1 and 2The motorbikes were stolen overnight between November 1 and 2
The motorbikes were stolen overnight between November 1 and 2

Anyone with information or CCTV that can assist the investigation should email [email protected].

Alternatively, call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC Bethany Thompson, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Quote NYP reference 12240200140 when passing on information.

News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice