One of two motorbikes stolen during a burglary in Staithes earlier this month

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information following a burglary at Cliff Road in Staithes.

Two Honda CRF motorbikes (pictured) were stolen from a garage in Staithes sometime overnight between 10.30pm on Friday November 1 and 12.30am on Saturday November 2.

The motorbikes are both red Honda CRF models, one with the registration WA56 NTY and the other with the registration YJ19 EXA.

They are believed to have been driven away accompanied by a 4x4 style vehicle.

The motorbikes were stolen overnight between November 1 and 2

Anyone with information or CCTV that can assist the investigation should email [email protected].

Alternatively, call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC Bethany Thompson, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Quote NYP reference 12240200140 when passing on information.