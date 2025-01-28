Two in custody after man stabbed in East Yorkshire

Two people are in custody after a man was stabbed in Pocklington

A man and a woman have been arrested after police were called to reports of a stabbing at an address on Hockling Close in Pocklington.

Humberside Police were called at around 5.40am on Monday, January 27, to reports that a man had sustained a stab wound after an altercation allegedly took place between a group of people.

Officers were immediately deployed and the man reportedly fled the scene to seek safety at a nearby address.

Upon locating the man, he was found to have suffered stab wounds to his face and the back of his head.

He was taken to hospital to receive medical treatment for serious injuries that are not thought to be life threatening at this time.

Following lines of enquiry, a 21-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent, and both remain in custody at this time.

Detective Inspector Tracy St Paul said: “I understand given the nature of this incident it will be concerning to the local community, however I'd like to reassure residents that as part of our enquiries carried out so far, we believe this incident to be between people known to each other.

“Our investigation is ongoing, and I would like to ask anyone with any information, dashcam or CCTV footage that may assist with our enquiries, to please call our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 38 of 27 January.”

Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.