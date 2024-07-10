Two injured after Porsche and Land Rover collide near to Castle Howard

Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward after a collision near to Castle Howard

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a collision on Mains Lane near the crossroads to Castle Howard, Bulmer and Welburn.

It happened between 11.15am and 11.30am on Sunday July 7 and involved a silver Porsche and a black Land Rover Defender.

The driver and a passenger of the Land Rover Defender sustained injuries.

The road was closed for three hours while officers investigated the scene and to allow the vehicles involved to be recovered.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to the collision, anyone who may have seen the vehicles prior to the collision, or anyone with relevant dashcam footage, to contact them.

Email [email protected] if you can help.

Alternatively, call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Sarah Harrison.