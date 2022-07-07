Two men appear in court charged with robbery and committing actual bodily harm in Scarborough

Two men have been charged in connection with the incident which happened on Albemarle Crescent

Two men have been charged in connection with a violent incident which occurred outside an address on Albemarle Crescent at around 5.30pm on Monday July 4.

A police spokesperson said: "Police were alerted to the scene where they found the victim, a local man aged in his late 30s, who had been attacked and said his phone, cash and earring had been taken.

"Officers attended a nearby address where they arrested the two men.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"A 38-year-old woman was also later arrested in connection with the investigation.

"She has been released on conditional police bail while enquiries continue."