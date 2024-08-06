Two men arrested after brandishing weapons and making threats in Pickering

By Louise French
Published 6th Aug 2024, 16:14 GMT
Two men have been arrested following the incident on Saturday evening
North Yorkshire Police appealing for information and CCTV footage following an incident in Pickering on Saturday night (August 3).

At around 10:55pm two men were reported to be brandishing weapons and making threats to a group of people on Smiddy Hill and the surrounding area.

Luckily no one was injured during this incident.

Two 20-year-old men have been arrested and are currently on police bail.

Officers are particularly appealing for anyone who may have witnesses this incident or may have CCTV that could help to come forward.

Email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC Drew Govier.

Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Quote reference 12240139660 when passing on information.

