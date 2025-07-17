Two men arrested after car hits St John Street shop in Bridlington

By Phil Hutchinson
Published 17th Jul 2025, 13:36 BST
Updated 17th Jul 2025, 15:12 BST
Two men have been arrested following reports of a car colliding with the front of a shop on St John Street in Bridlington on Tuesday, July 15.

Police officers are now asking for anyone with information or dashcam footage regarding the incident to contact them.

A police spokesperson said: “At around 11.30pm, it is reported that a car collided with the front of a shop on St John Street causing extensive damage, before allegedly making off from the scene in the vehicle.

"A 36-year-old man has subsequently been arrested on suspicion of conspiring to destroy property, failing to stop, driving a vehicle whilst unfit through drugs, driving a motor vehicle dangerously, driving otherwise than in accordance with a license and using a motor vehicle in a public place without third party insurance.

"A 20-year-old man has also been arrested on suspicion of conspiring to destroy property.

“Thankfully no one is believed to have been injured in the incident.

“We are appealing for anyone with information that may assist our enquiries to please call us on our non-emergency number 101, quoting investigation reference 25*98418.”

